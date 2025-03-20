Police in Michigan say they've apprehended a hospital employee who shot and wounded a co-worker Thursday morning in a northern suburb of Detroit, an incident that prompted a lockdown at the sprawling medical complex and area schools.
The Troy Police Department confirmed on the social media platform X that the suspect was in custody.
Lt. Ben Hancock said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot twice in the arm and was in stable condition.
He said it appears to be "a targeted incident" between the two men.
ALL CLEAR AT COREWELL TROY, SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. A FORMAL PRESS RELEASE WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.— Troy Police Department (@TroyMI_Police) March 20, 2025
COREWELL TROY IS IN THE PROCESS OF RETURNING BACK TO NORMAL OPERATIONS. https://t.co/6FVfhDYXkF