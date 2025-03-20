Police in Michigan say they've apprehended a hospital employee who shot and wounded a co-worker Thursday morning in a northern suburb of Detroit, an incident that prompted a lockdown at the sprawling medical complex and area schools.

The Troy Police Department confirmed on the social media platform X that the suspect was in custody.

Lt. Ben Hancock said the victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot twice in the arm and was in stable condition.

He said it appears to be "a targeted incident" between the two men.