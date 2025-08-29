Investigators in Minneapolis say the shooter who killed two Catholic school students and wounded 18 other people inside a church was obsessed with the idea of killing defenseless children.

Police said Thursday that the shooter idolized mass killers and wanted to terrorize innocent children.

The police chief in Minneapolis says the shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, fired 116 rifle rounds through stained-glass windows Wednesday morning.

The children were celebrating Mass during the first week of classes at the Annunciation Catholic School.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson says videos and writings the shooter left behind show Westman expressed hatred towards almost every group imaginable.