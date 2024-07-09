The 'all clear' has been given after two separate crashes involving seven vehicles on the 401 in Essex County.
The OPP say the first crash involving three vehicles happened just before 6 Monday night in the westbound lanes between Puce Road and Manning Road.
The second collision involving four vehicles happened about a half-hour later and provincial police say one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
No word yet on possible charges.
#EssexOPP is responding to two separate crashes on westbound lanes of #Hwy401 between Puce Road and Manning Road Maidstone. The first crash, which involved 3 vehicles, happened before 6 pm, while the second collision, involving 4 vehicles, happened just before 6:30 pm. One… pic.twitter.com/HSf7NbQsZt— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 8, 2024