Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to hundreds of collisions on Greater Toronto Area roads during the first snowfall of the season.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers responded to about 220 crashes on Sunday and on Monday morning.

He says officers also received reports of another 120 vehicles stuck in the snow.

Environment Canada says nearly 10 centimetres of snow fell at Toronto Pearson International Airport and about 16 centimetres of accumulation was reported in Hamilton as of 9 a.m. today.

The agency says a low pressure system brought the first snow of the year to much of southern Ontario.

A high of -1 C and more flurries are forecasted in Toronto today, with a wind chill of -8 this morning and -3 this afternoon, to a low of -2 with the wind chill near -7 tonight.