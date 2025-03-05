A reminder from Windsor police.

The police service says drivers need to lock their vehicles and never leave keys or valuables inside.

In a social media post, Windsor police say 24 vehicles in Windsor and Amherstburg have been reported stolen with the keys left inside since the beginning of the year.

According to police, some of the vehicles were left unlocked while others were left running unattended.

The police service is also reminding drivers to always park in well-lit parking spots.