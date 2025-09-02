School is back in session and provincial police are reminding motorists, parents, and students to prioritize safety on roads and in school zones.

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be conducting increased patrols in school zones and along bus routes.

OPP Const. Steven Duguay said we've grown accustomed to not seeing school buses on the roads over the summer.

"Keep an eye out for students getting on and off the buses. The flashing red lights, make sure to observe them, and to follow their direction. If they're flashing red, that means stop, in both directions, where it's required," Duguay said.

Duguay said to be aware of your surroundings and put all distractions away.

"Put your phone away please, especially around school areas, and other distractions. Don't play with the radio, don't play with any adjustments in your vehicle. Keep your focus on the road, especially like I said, in this school areas," he said.

Duguay said motorists need to follow the posted speed limits in school zones.

"Our members will be out patrolling school areas, school zones, not only just kids crossing in those school zones, but we also have crossing guards that are out there. So obey those crossing guards as well," Duguay said.

OPP said that not only is passing a stopped school bus illegal and dangerous, it could also result in a $400 to $2,000 fine and six demerit points.