Students have been back to school for nearly two weeks now and Chatham-Kent police continue to remind drivers of the rules of the road around stopped school buses.

When driving on a road without a median, drivers travelling in both directions must stop for a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing. When approaching a bus from the front, vehicles must stop at a safe distance to let children get on or off the bus and cross the road. Cars cannot move until the red lights have stopped flashing or the bus begins to move.



When driving on a road with a median traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop.



Drivers can be charged if they pass a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing. The first offence includes a fine between $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points.



Each following offence ranges from $1,000 to $4,000 in fines, six demerit points and possible jail time, up to six months.



Vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, even if they weren't driving.

