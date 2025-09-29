Police officers walked amid the burned-out ruins of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church in Michigan a day after a former Marine opened fire during a crowded service, killing at least four people and setting the building ablaze.

Eight others were wounded in the attack and authorities have said they were searching for more victims Monday.

A silver pickup truck remained where it had smashed into the brick wall of the church before the gunman got out and started shooting.

It happened in Grand Blanc Township, a community outside Flint.

The attacker was identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, who served in the Marines and was from a nearby town.

Authorities say he was later killed by police.