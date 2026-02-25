Windsor police have recovered close to $16,000 after a commercial break-and-enter.

According to police, officers were called Monday night to a report of a break-in at a business in the 2200 block of Huron Church Road.

Police say a suspect smashed a window to get into the business and then unlocked a door to enter the building.

Once inside, police say the male suspect stole power tools and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Investigators say the man then left the business and walked along Huron Church Road while pushing the stolen motorcycle and carrying the tools.

Police say within 15 minutes of arriving on scene, officers located the man in the area of Daytona Avenue and Kenora Street.

He was arrested without incident, and all items were returned to the business.

Police have charged a 37-year-old man with break-and-enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.