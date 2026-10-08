Police recover knife; two men charged after Chatham altercation

Two men have been charged after a fight in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to the area of Third Street Bridge and St. Clair Street in Chatham on Wednesday, October 7, around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an assault involving a weapon.

Police say when officers arrived, they found several people involved in a fight.

During the investigation, officers spoke to witnesses, gathered video evidence, and recovered a knife believed to have been involved in the incident.

The service’s Scenes of Crime Officers also attended and processed the scene.

A 38-year-old man from Harwich Township was found with an injury to his ear.

He’s charged with assault with a weapon.

An 18-year-old man from Chatham was found with minor injuries, including a small wound to his lip and an ankle injury.

He’s charged with assault.

Both men were released with conditions and will appear in court early in the new year.