Windsor police have recovered five stolen vehicles and have charged a 40-year-old man.

According to police, the man was seen on surveillance video breaking into an auto repair shop in 10000-block of Tecumseh Road East on January 21.

Police say the man entered the business through a window and took several sets of car keys.

Investigators say the man returned multiple times and stole five vehicles.

Later in the day, three of the vehicles were recovered by police a short distance from the business and a fourth vehicle was found several hours later near the intersection of Algonquin Street and California Avenue.

Police say the fifth vehicle was located in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Ln.

During the investigation, the Target Base Unit identified the man and confirmed he was wanted in connection to a theft of tools from a trailer at a business in the 3000 block of Forest Glade Drive earlier this month.

Police say investigators applied for and were granted a warrant to arrest him.

He was located and arrested shortly after midnight on January 22 at a residence in the 1600-block of Ouellette Avenue.

At the time of the arrest, the man was subject to court-ordered conditions including house arrest and a criminal code driving prohibition.

He's facing 18 charges including break-and-enter, theft over $5000, mischief to property and wearing a disguise to commit an offence.