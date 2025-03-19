Provincial and city police have shut down an illegal cannabis dispensary and have charged two people.

In November 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and the Windsor Police Service (WPS) began an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary operating under the name "Kush City Trading Post", located at 807 Pillette Road.

Police say the dispensary had been operating without authorization from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) or Health Canada.

A search warrant was executed on Mar. 4.

A quantity of cannabis products were seized at a value of $47,800.

A total of $1,000 in Canadian currency was also seized as proceeds of crime.

Police say the the storefront has been shut down and will be held under Interim Closure Orders as per section 18(1) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA).

A 42-year-old from Leamington and 32-year-old from Windsor have each been charged with:

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of illicit cannabis

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 7.