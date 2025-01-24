One person is facing charges after police quickly recovered a vehicle reported stolen in Windsor.

On Jan. 22, officers responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen in the 3600 block of Peter Street.

Members of the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit quickly tracked the sedan to a parking lot in the 3000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Police say that when the officers approached the vehicle, they saw a man in the driver’s seat.

They also noticed the sedan’s license plates had been removed and replaced with ones stolen from another vehicle.

The vehicle was surrounded and the suspect arrested.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.