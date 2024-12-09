NEW YORK - A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that man with a gun thought to be similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been taken into police custody for questioning in Pennsylvania.

The official was not authorized to discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The official said man was being held Monday in the area of Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 233 miles west of New York City.

Police dogs and divers returned to New York's Central Park Monday as the dragnet for Thompson's killer stretched into a sixth day.