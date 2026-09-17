Police officer, CBSA officer injured after Ambassador Bridge incident

Active investigation at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (Source: Erald Malindi)

A man is facing charges after a dangerous driving incident on the Ambassador Bridge left a Windsor police officer and a Canada Border Services Agency officer injured.

Police say officers were called to the bridge around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a driver allegedly failed to stop at border inspection lanes.

Investigators say the 32-year-old became combative when officers attempted to speak with him and then sped away in his vehicle after refusing to get out.

Police say one Windsor officer and one CBSA officer were struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle later crashed into several barriers and flipped over. The suspect fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Ambassador Bridge investigation Active investigation at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (Source: Erald Malindi)

He is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Significant delays were reported at the Ambassador Bridge as a result of the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.