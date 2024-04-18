Windsor police have arrested a man in connection to a string of thefts .

Between Apr. 2 and Apr. 14, a suspect was linked to 13 separate thefts at four pharmacies in Windsor.



Police state that during each incident, the suspect is believed to have stolen up to $1,000 in merchandise.



The suspect also became aggressive towards employees who attempted to intervene.



A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road.



Police says he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery.

