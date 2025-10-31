Windsor police have arrested a suspect wanted after allegedly fleeing from police on multiple occasions in a reckless driving investigation.

Between October 15 and October 29, 2025, police were called to four separate incidents involving a silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz being driven recklessly.

Each time, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply and sped away, which police say created a dangerous situation for other road users.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on October 29, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located the suspect at a business in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road West.

When officers tried to arrest him, police say he tried to enter his vehicle in order to leave the scene, but officers successfully prevented the escape and placed him under arrest.

During the arrest, officers observed signs of impairment and discovered drug paraphernalia and recovered an airsoft handgun concealed in the suspect's pant leg.

A 22-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a conveyance, failure to submit to a drug evaluation, and disobeying a lawful court order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 7032. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.