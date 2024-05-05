The Windsor Police Service wants to speak to an individual who witnessed a fatal motorcycle collision last week.

Police posted to social media that they are looking to speak with a man who witnessed the collision on Dougall Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 28, 2024.

They say he is not suspected of wrongdoing, but is a key witness who may be able to provide vital information on this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police.

A driver attempting to make a left turn onto the expressway at Dougall Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway collided with a motorcycle in the oncoming lane.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other driver remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.