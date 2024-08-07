Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act in east Riverside.
On Jul. 25, officers received a report of an unknown man peering inside the window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court.
The suspect is described as a white male, with a slender build, short hair, and facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.
They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.