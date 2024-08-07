Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act in east Riverside.

On Jul. 25, officers received a report of an unknown man peering inside the window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court.



The suspect is described as a white male, with a slender build, short hair, and facial hair.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

