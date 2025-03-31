The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a man in a shoplifting investigation.

Police state that between July 29 and November 11, 2024, and again on March 27, 2025, the suspect allegedly targeted two hardware stores located in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East, and the 1900 block of Division Road.

The suspect attended these retail locations on 12 different occasions, and police state he stole a variety of merchandise.

During the most recent incident, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a dark sedan.

The man is wanted on 12 counts of theft under $5,000.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.