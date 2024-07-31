Windsor Police are asking for the public's to identify a porch pirate.

According to police, on July 22 around 4:30 p.m., a suspect was caught on camera taking a package from the 500 block of Curry Avenue.



The suspect is described as a white man and approximately six feet tall.



At the time of the incident he was wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, and a black baseball hat.



Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that would be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

