Windsor police are looking for an alleged fraud suspect.

According to police, a woman attended a commercial business last month in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East and fraudulently obtained several items from the store.

Police say she also took another item before leaving the the store.

She's described as white, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, about 5’8” tall, with brown, curly hair.

At the time of the incident, police say she was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.