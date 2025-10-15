Windsor police say an electric motorcycle rider is wanted for careless driving and fleeing from police.

According to the police service, officers saw an electric motorcycle travelling more than 30 km/h over the posted speed limit on October 10 in the area of Riverside Drive East and Belleview Avenue.

Police say when officers tried to stop the electric motorcycle, the rider sped away, weaving through traffic and driving on sidewalks in a reckless and dangerous manner.

Case #: 25-108110

Motorcyclist wanted for careless driving, fleeing from police



The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a motorcyclist who drove carelessly and fled from police during an attempted traffic stop.



On October 10, 2025, shortly after 3… pic.twitter.com/T3RdbBvuSk — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 15, 2025

Investigators say the driver of the bike is wanted for a number of Highway Traffic Act offences, including careless driving, failing to stop for police, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle with no licence plates.

Police say at the time of the incident, the driver was wearing all-black clothing, a black-and-white helmet, and a pink backpack.

The bike is described as a black, dirt bike-style electric motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.