Windsor police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in a break-and-enter investigation.

According to police, officers were called to a reported break-in at a home in the 2200 block of Roxborough Blvd. on July 23.

Police say it's believed the incident happened on July 17, while the residents of the home were out of town.

Investigators say a laptop and a large speaker were stolen.

Police are looking to identify the male suspect.

He's described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, and was wearing a white sweater, knee-high jean shorts with cuts on the front, a white Toronto Blue Jays hat with a blue or purple rim.

Police say he was carrying a black backpack and a blue duffel bag and was riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.