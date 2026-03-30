LaSalle police are seeking the public's assistance identifying two robbery suspects who are accused of selling counterfeit merchandise.

On February 25, the suspects and victim arranged a meeting to facilitate an online purchased transaction.

Police say a brief physical struggle ensued once the victim realized the product was counterfeit.

Both suspects are described as 20-year-old men of middle eastern descent.

One suspect has a slim build, moustache, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black slide sandals.

The other was also of a slim build, goatee, wore a pink hooded sweatshirt, grey jogging pants, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information that may assist in the identification of the suspects is asked to contact Cst. Roos at jroos@lasallepolice.ca or 519-969-5210 ext. 2918.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.