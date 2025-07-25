The Windsor Police Service is looking for two suspects who are wanted in connection to a gun-related incident in west Windsor.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on July 20, police responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Baby Street and Mill Street.

Officers determined that a verbal argument between four individuals became physical when one of the men allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at one of the other individuals. A second suspect also appeared to be in possession of a firearm.

The suspects then fled on foot and were seen running westbound on Bloomfield Road at Brock Street. The other two people involved were seen fleeing the area travelling southbound on Mill Street in a white Mini Cooper.

No physical injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man, approximately 20 years old, wearing a grey and black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a middle eastern man, approximately 20 years old, with curly hair, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Residents and business owners in the area are asked to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 20 for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.