The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 13, police responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm in the 800 block of Dufferin Place.

Police state that an individual was walking southbound on Dufferin when a masked man exited a car and allegedly pointed a handgun at him.

The suspect demanded the victim's side bag - which contained approximately $450 in cash. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene with the bag. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing no shirt and a health mask. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black, four-door Chevrolet SUV. Investigators have obtained a partial Ontario license plate CCZR **8.

Residents and business owners in the area are to check their dashcam or surveillance footage from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on July 13 for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.