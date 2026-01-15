Windsor Police are looking for a pickup driver following a road rage incident.

The Major Crimes Unit is seeking to identify and speak with the driver of a dark-coloured pickup truck.

Police state that this individual is not a suspect in the investigation, but may have important information that could assist detectives.

On January 11, at approximately 12:45 a.m., two vehicles were allegedly involved in a road rage incident that began in the area of Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road, and continued toward the intersection of Central and Tecumseh Road East.

A photo of the pickup truck can be seen on the AM800 website. The second vehicle involved is a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.