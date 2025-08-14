The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect or provide information in relation to a break-and-enter in the city's south end.

Police state that on August 4, a residence in the 3800 block of Devonwood Avenue was broken into, resulting in the theft of several items.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have used the backyards of neighbouring houses to gain access to the home.

Residents in the area are asked to check video surveillance for any suspicious activity - particularly between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on August 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.