The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a robbery in the city's west end.

On Monday, Aug. 11, shortly after 3 a.m., police say a man entered the store and spoke cordially with the employee before leaving. Police say that the man told the employee he was carrying a firearm and allegedly flashed the weapon's handle.

Approximately one hour later, the same suspect wearing the same clothing returned. This time, he wore a face covering, selected multiple cases of alcoholic beverages and fled the scene without attempting to pay.

The employee was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 18 and 25 years old, approximately 6' tall, with a slender build and black curly hair.

At the time of the incident, he wore a white t-shirt, grey jeans, and white shoes. When he returned, he wore the same clothing along with a black Nike balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.