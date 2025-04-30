The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a string of retail thefts.

Police state that between March 8 and April 25, the suspect attended retail stores in the 1900 block of Division Road and the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East on five separate occasions.

In each incident, police allege that the man selected various Milwaukee power tools and left the store without paying.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5'5'' tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

Police state he has black hair, a moustache, and a beard.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.