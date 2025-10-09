The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a string of retail thefts throughout the city.

Between July 11 and August 18, 2025, police received reports of four separate thefts involving the same man at various businesses.

In each incident, police state that the suspect entered the store, hid items on his person, and then left without making any attempt to pay.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 30-years-old, approximately 5'9'' tall, with a medium build, short brown hair, and a goatee.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or those with information, are asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.