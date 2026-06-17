Police look to identify suspect in gym locker room theft, fraud

Provincial police seek assistance identifying a suspect in a theft and fraud investigation. June 2026. (Source: OPP)

Provincial police are seeking assistance identifying a suspect in a theft and fraud investigation.

On June 2, police received a report that some credit cards had reportedly been stolen from the Goodlife Fitness locker room at Tecumseh Mall.

Police say that same day, the credit cards were allegedly used at Zehrs on Manning Road in Tecumseh.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a blue collared polo t-shirt, grey shorts, white running shoes, and a black bucket hat.

OPP ask anyone who can identify the suspect to reach out at 1-888-310-1122.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8577 (TIPS) or online.