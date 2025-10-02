The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for a series of retail thefts across the city.

Police state that between June 26 and August 26, 2025, police received reports of five separate thefts involving the same man at various retails locations.

In each incident, police state that the suspect entered the store, allegedly concealed items, and fled without making any attempt to pay for the items.

He is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5'10'' tall, with an average build.

During one of the incidents, police say he wore black sunglasses, a blue Hurley t-shirt, grey shorts, a black and yellow baseball hat, and brown shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or who have further information, is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.