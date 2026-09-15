Police look to identify suspect following multiple retail thefts

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect following a string of retail thefts. Sept. 14, 2026 (Windsor Police/X)

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following a string of retail thefts.

Police state that between August 17 and August 29, a woman entered several stores across the city and allegedly took merchandise without attempting to pay.

The incidents occurred at businesses around the 1400 block of Huron Church Road, the 4300 block of Walker Road, and the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect is described as a Black woman with a heavy build, approximately 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall, with short curly brown hair.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.