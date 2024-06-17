A 23-year-old from Windsor will not be driving for a while after a traffic incident over the weekend.

Lambton County OPP say an officer tried to stop a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Saturday night (June 15) on Main Street in Grand Bend for a Highway Traffic Act violation.



According to police, the driver did not stop and immediate fled the area.



Police say a short time later, the same vehicle was involved in a crash within the area of Greenway Road and Lakeshore Road.



The vehicle failed to remain and fled the scene southbound on Lakeshore Road.



About two hours later, the same vehicle passed an Essex OPP cruiser on the 401 going more than 200 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.



Police say the driver turned themselves into the Lambton County OPP on Sunday. (June 16)



The driver is charged with two counts of dangerous operation, two counts of drive motor vehicle - perform stunt, flight from peace officer, fail to stop for police, fail to report accident, fail to remain and fail to report damage to property on highway.

Police say the driver's licence is suspended for 30-days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14-days.



The driver is scheduled to appear in court in August.

