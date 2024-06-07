Nearly 100 tickets have been issued following a traffic enforcement blitz in Windsor.

On Thursday, the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit joined forces with the OPP and Ministry of Transportation officers for an inspection of commercial motor vehicles.

In all, 48 enforcement actions were issued, addressing equipment, driver, and moving violations.

City officers were also active at major intersections along Tecumseh Road East from Lauzon Road to Banwell Road, Dominion Boulevard at Roselawn Drive, Holbuurn Street at Lynn Street, Labelle Street at Mark Avenue, and Parent Avenue at Grand Marias Road.

Officers issued another 48 enforcement actions for various infractions, including disobeying a stop sign, failure to stop for a red light, driving with a handheld device, speeding, failure to surrender an insurance card, and failure to surrender a driver's license and insurance.