Police lay charges after vehicle ends up in ditch in Pelee Island

Charges have been laid against a driver from the United States after a crash on Pelee Island.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on Friday, October 23, just after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle was in a ditch on East West Road near Coopers Road.

A 63-year-old from Ohio was arrested and charged.

The driver is facing operation while impaired charges, along with dangerous operation and a charge for transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition in a careless manner.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in court in December to answer to the charges.