Windsor police are reminding off-road vehicle users to stay off the roads.

According to police, they have received a number of reports of ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles on highways and private property – particularly near Texas Road in Amherstburg.



Police say the vehicles lack safety features required for public roadways and are not allowed on private property unless they have the owner's permission.



They also say using the vehicles illegally can result in fines, impoundment and personal injury.



If you spot an illegal vehicle, police are encouraging residents to call the non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers.



Residents can also file a road watch or traffic complaint on the Windsor police website .