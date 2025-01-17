Police are investigating the theft of a yurt in Kingsville.

A yurt is a round tent traditionally used as a dwelling by several nomadic groups in the mountains of inner Asia and includes wood or bamboo for walls and rafters.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit is investigating the theft from a property on County Road 20 West.

It happened sometime between Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3.

Police say unknown individual or individuals attended the property and stole a yurt.

The suspect or suspects also noticed that there was a trail camera on the property and removed the SD card from the device, preventing any video recordings.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about this incident or the individuals involved to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.catchcrooks.com.