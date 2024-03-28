Windsor Police say they've launched a suspicious person investigation, after an incident in the city’s west end.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 27, shortly after 3 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Partington Ave.



Through investigation, officers learned that the home’s elderly resident was contacted by an unknown caller claiming to be from a heating and cooling company the previous week.



The caller asked if the resident was between the ages of 80 and 85 and made an appointment to attend the residence for a maintenance check of their furnace on March 23.



The caller didn't show up at the agreed time, and two suspects visited the resident unannounced on Thursday instead.



After arriving, police say the suspects entered the basement and asked for financial documentation for the furnace.



The resident became suspicious and called the heating and cooling company, who confirmed they hadn't sent anyone there.

The suspects were subsequently asked to leave, and they complied.



Police say no property damage or stolen items were reported by the home’s resident.



Both suspects are described as black men, approximately 20 years old, with slender builds and carrying dark duffel bags.



One suspect wore a dark toque, and the suspects drove a silver sedan.



Investigators are asking everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or they can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

