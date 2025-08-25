The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help as they investigate what's being called 'a suspicious incident' in West Windsor.

At 10:30 a.m. on August 22, police say an unknown man and woman went to a home in the 2400 block of Rankin Avenue under the pretence of inquiring about renting the property, even though the home was not listed for rent.

The elderly homeowner allowed the pair into the home for a coffee, but police say during the visit, a neighbour startled the visitors, prompting the man and woman to abruptly leave the house and flee the scene.

The homeowner did not believe any property was stolen.

The female suspect is described as white with a heavier build, green eyes, and blonde hair, while the male suspect is described as having a heavier build.

The pair fled in a blue Ford Edge with no front license plate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident, or anyone who has had a similar experience, to contact the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Police want to remind residents to never allow strangers into their homes. If someone attends your property under suspicious or unclear circumstances, do not let them inside and report the incident to police.