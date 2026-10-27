Police investigating suspicious death on Walpole Island

One person is in custody following a suspicious death on Walpole Island First Nation.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lambton County, along with Walpole Island Police Service, were called to a disturbance at a home on River Road early Monday morning.

According to the OPP, officers located an individual with injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say one person was taken into custody without incident and believe this is an isolated incident with no signs of a broader threat.

The Walpole Island Police Service and Lambton County OPP Crime Unit are investigating, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police say residents of Walpole Island First Nation can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues.