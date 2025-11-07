An investigation is underway following a suspicious fire at a residential construction site in Ford City.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a fire at a construction site in the 1700 block of Cadillac Street.

When police arrived on scene, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services had already extinguished the blaze.

Through investigation, officers learned that a skid steer had caught fire that evening.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is treating the fire as suspicious.

Investigators urge residents and business owners within the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between midnight and 1:30 a.m., for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.