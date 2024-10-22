The Windsor Police Service is sending out a warning to the public as they investigate several incidents related to the Tik-Tok doorknock challenge.

The social media trend encourages people to bang on or kick in the front doors or garages of homes and then run away while filming the incident.

The acts typically occur at night or in the early morning hours.

Police have received multiple calls following suspected incidents related to the trend, including two incidents earlier this week.

Just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to a report of an attempted break-and-enter at a house in the 3000 block of Stillmeadow Road.

Unknown suspects allegedly kicked in the front door before running from the scene.

An hour later, a group of teenagers went to a home in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive, kicked the front door in, and threw a rock through a window.

Police say a group of teens were seen fleeing on foot.

The suspects in both incidents were not located and are still outstanding.

Young people are being urged not to take part in the trend as it can lead to criminal charges.

"The Windsor Police Target Base Unit is currently investigating these incidents and will lay charges once the suspects are identified," said Windsor Police Constable Anthony Gebrael. "This type of activity is not only criminal but can potentially lead to dangerous situations for both the suspects and homeowners."

Anyone with information on these or other similar incidents is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.