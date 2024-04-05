Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash in Chatham-Kent.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Ninth Line and Wellwood Road in Raleigh Township.



Chatham-Kent police say a pickup truck and a SUV collided in the intersection causing the pickup to drive into a ditch and roll over.



Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle.



Investigators say the SUV also rolled but landed back on its wheels.



According to police, both vehicles came to rest in a field on the northeast corner of the intersection.



Police say the drivers of the vehicles sustained serious injuries and were taken to a London hospital for further medical treatment.



A passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The Traffic Management Unit continues to investigate the crash.



Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.

