Police are looking for the public's help as they investigate a suspicious person who allegedly kissed a toddler in a public park in East Windsor.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on April 24, 2025, police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Meadowbrook Park, located in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Police say the person was seen taking a selfie with a two-year-old child and kissing the child on the head.

They were not known to the child.

The suspicious person left the area prior to police arrival but was last seen sitting on a nearby park bench.

They are described as an East Indian or Middle Eastern male , approximately 15-17 years old, 5'6" tall, and 140 lbs.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence that may assist with this investigation, specifically between the hours of 7 and 8 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.