A young child has died after being struck by a train in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews were called to the railway track near Keil Drive in Chatham on Saturday, June 28 around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a passing train.

According to police, emergency crews found a young child who had sustained critical injuries.

Police say despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the identity of the child will not be released to respect the privacy of the family.

Rail traffic in the area temporarily stopped as a precaution but has since resumed.

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash.