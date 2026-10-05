Police investigating fatal crash involving motorized wheelchair in Windsor

Police tape up after a crash in Windsor involving a motorized wheelchair, October 4, 2026.

Windsor police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorized wheelchair.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a collision involving a man using a wheelchair at the intersection of Crawford Avenue and Riverside Drive West around 7 Sunday night.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed that a pedestrian was crossing southbound on Crawford Avenue and was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Riverside Drive West.

A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours while members of the Traffic Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.