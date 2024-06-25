Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal crash in Thamesville.

According to police, emergency crews were called to Longwoods Road between Dew Drop Road and Huff’s Side Road Monday afternoon around 4:30 for a serious motor vehicle collision.



Police say the crash occurred when a westbound vehicle veered into the eastbound lane colliding with an eastbound vehicle.



Investigators say the westbound vehicle came to rest on the north side of the road, while the eastbound vehicle came to rest on the south side of the road.



Police say the driver of the westbound vehicle, a 41-year-old man from Dresden was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The driver of the eastbound vehicle and two passengers from the westbound vehicle suffered minor injuries.



The Traffic Unit continues to investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.

